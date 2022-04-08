Let's say I had 100 shares of ABC on a foreign stock exchange. I sold the shares for a small profit in 2020 and received 1200 ₹. I'm a US resident, so I paid taxes on the gain in the US in 2021. Note that the proceeds were in a foreign currency, so in order to calculate my net gain in USD, I converted the amounts to USD using exchange rates at the time of each transaction:

date sold cost, ₹ proceeds, ₹ cost, USD proceeds, USD gain, USD 2020-11-01 1000 1200 100 115 15

Next year, ie. in 2021, I sold my 1200 ₹ but received only 90 USD because the exchange rate was much worse than the rate I used previously to calculate my net gain. Would it be correct to report this transaction as a loss of 115-90=25 USD on my 2021 tax return?