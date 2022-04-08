2

I'm considering putting a few thousand dollars or so into a Roth IRA. The tax due date is in a few days and I want to finish it now because I think I have to report Roth IRA contributions on taxes. Main things I want to know are can I open a Roth IRA before tax time comes (7 days as of the time I'm typing this), and what's the earliest time I can withdraw contributions penalty-free if I were to need them. Just the contributions not anything that is earned in the account. It says on the Fidelity Website for Roth IRAs: If you are considering withdrawing from a Roth IRA, you can always remove your original contributions without penalty. For example, if you've contributed $12,000 over 2 years, and it's grown to $13,200, you can take out the original $12,000 without taxes and penalties, but not the $1,200 of growth. However, if you do want to withdraw the growth, there is a 10% additional tax unless you meet specific criteria: 5 years must have passed since your first contribution

So if I were to put say $2,000 into a Fidelity Roth IRA and for whatever reason I needed to pull out $1,000 within the next year. Would I be able to withdraw my contributions without penalty if my account is under 5 years old?

4
  • 1
    Per IRS: "You cannot deduct contributions to a Roth IRA."
    – jeffronicus
    6 mins ago
  • @jeffronicus but still there's an annual limit that will be lost if a contribution is not timely made.
    – littleadv
    4 mins ago
  • Deduct meaning that I get a tax break from it? I'm not trying to get a tax kickback or anything like that I just want to know if I can withdraw my original contributions. Reason I mention taxes is because I thought I legally had to report any investments to the IRS.
    – largecoconutballs06
    3 mins ago
  • no, you're not legally required to "report any investments to the IRS", and IRA contributions are reported to the IRS by the custodians. The date is important if you want to "backdate" your contribution to the previous year.
    – littleadv
    2 mins ago

2 Answers 2

1

Would I be able to withdraw my contributions without penalty if my account is under 5 years old?

Yes, you would. 5 years is a holding period for conversions, it doesn't apply to contributions.

0

Yes. You are correct that Roth IRA account holders can always withdraw the money they contribute without incurring taxes or penalties because you have made these contributions with after-tax money.

You cannot withdraw earnings with the same flexibility.

Be sure to designate 2021 as your contribution year if you are able to make the contribution before the deadline of April 18, 2022. This way you can later make a full 2022 contribution if you are able.

