I'm considering putting a few thousand dollars or so into a Roth IRA. The tax due date is in a few days and I want to finish it now because I think I have to report Roth IRA contributions on taxes.

Main things I want to know are can I open a Roth IRA before tax time comes (7 days as of the time I'm typing this), and what's the earliest time I can withdraw contributions penalty-free if I were to need them. Just the contributions not anything that is earned in the account.

It says on the Fidelity Website for Roth IRAs:

If you are considering withdrawing from a Roth IRA, you can always remove your original contributions without penalty. For example, if you've contributed $12,000 over 2 years, and it's grown to $13,200, you can take out the original $12,000 without taxes and penalties, but not the $1,200 of growth. However, if you do want to withdraw the growth, there is a 10% additional tax unless you meet specific criteria: 5 years must have passed since your first contribution

So if I were to put say $2,000 into a Roth IRA and for whatever reason I needed to pull out $1,000 within the next year. Would I be able to withdraw my contributions without penalty if my account is under 5 years old?