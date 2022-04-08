My house has an "In-Law" suite that I plan to use for an exclusive self-employed home office for tax deduction purposes. It contains a main room, a bathroom, a kitchenette, and a walk-in closet. I plan to include the bathroom and kitchenette as part of the office, as I will only use them while working; but I would like to exclude the walk-in closet so I can use it for non-work related storage.

The catch? Access.

Here is a diagram of the suite. Office area is in blue, excluded area (closet) is in red:

Question:

Will it be an issue with the IRS that the closet for general non-work use, cannot be accessed without treading across space dedicated to exclusive self-employment home office use? The closet will be rarely accessed, as it is just for storage for things we don't need to access very often. Probably will only need to access it once a month or so.

If it is an issue, what are some ways I could address it?