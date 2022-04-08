0

I expect this question is UK-specific.

I have a UK ISA with provider A. I have not yet credited any money into this ISA in this tax year yet. The interest rate is poor, so I'd like to open a new ISA with provider B, and transfer all the funds into there (an ISA transfer, not a regular BACS transfer).

I'd also like to open up a new ISA with provider C (on the basis I don't like to "keep all my eggs in one basket"). Can I do this, and add new funds into ISA C, from a regular account? I think this is possible, since I'm not adding new funds to ISA B, but I cannot find any definitive explanation.

Would be great if you can provide some official reference too :)

