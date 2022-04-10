didn't owe any taxes but still needed to file

At some point the IRS will work though their backlog, and realize you didn't file. They will take any W-2's, 1099's and the like; then decide you are single and taking the standard deduction. If that means they think you owe money they will track you down. If they think you should have filed they will track you down.

filed a federal extension on Tax Day (May 17, 2021) but still haven't filed your taxes.

That got you a reprieve until the fall of 2021. The backlog may have bought you more time before they notice.

had capital losses that you want to carry forward to future years.

If you don't submit your tax forms by the 3 year point (April 2024), you will not be able to claim after that date that you want to tell them about those losses. You have until three years after the due date.

Every year the IRS reminds people that that deadline is approaching for year x. Some people are due a refund but also don't have to file. They realize a few years later they should have filed to get the refund. Sometimes they realize too late to get the money.

I have no idea about the state tax deadlines.