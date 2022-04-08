Let's say that for your 2020 United States federal and Connecticut state income taxes, you:

didn't owe any taxes but still needed to file

had capital losses that you want to carry forward to future years

filed a federal extension on Tax Day (May 17, 2021) but still haven't filed your taxes.

I see that the IRS charges a Failure to File Penalty and interest on penalties. I don't see what Connecticut's penalties are, if any.

Anyway, in spite of penalties and any interest charged on them, is there a date after which you're no longer allowed to file your 2020 federal or Connecticut state income tax return?

I'm mainly asking because I'd like to be able to carry forward my 2020 capital losses to future years.