How can I send an official, legally-binding letter to my EU bank that requires them to block all Direct Debits from my account?

I recently moved to Europe and was shocked to discover that an IBAN number and some personal information is sufficient to steal money from someone else's account. My business's IBAN is fairly public information, and I've already had two merchants try to steal from my account.

inb4: Oh but SEPA is secure Indeed, this appears to be a big security issue in Europe. Of course I have the legal right to fight the charges and get them rolled-back, but that could still cause my business immense harm in legal fees and cash flow issues. I'd rather just eliminate the risk by blocking all Direct Debits.

The EU gives their member states some great rights. For example, GDPR provides great data protection rights to EU citizens.

Does the EU give bank customers the right to force their banks to block direct debits?

I've seen some banks in the EU provide a process by which their customers can block all Direct Debits from their account. For example, the Bank of Ireland has Form SEPA Instruction: Block Account to all Direct Debit Payments

I assume this is some standard switch built-into their backend software that implements SEPA transfers, and it's therefore a standard setting whether or not the bank has a well-defined protocol for their staff to implement it. Is that true?

That said, how can I formally instruct my EU bank to block all Direct Debits from my account?