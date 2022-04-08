I requested the IRS to send my 2021 refund to two different accounts, in one of them it came through just fine. In the other, I wrote the wrong account # so it never came to me. (it's a vanguard account) Vanguard support keeps telling me that I never got it but they seem too busy to try tracing it down in their logs despite I have the date that the IRS claims that it came through. Over the past few weeks I have repeatedly called the IRS and I never get close to getting anyone to talk to. The system keeps telling me about how busy they are and to try their automated services which displays that I got the money in BOTH accounts but it's not true for the vanguard account.

What can I do to get the second amount? FYI, I live abroad and do not want a check sent to me. I just want to give them another account # to send it to.