1

I requested the IRS to send my 2021 refund to two different accounts, in one of them it came through just fine. In the other, I wrote the wrong account # so it never came to me. (it's a vanguard account) Vanguard support keeps telling me that I never got it but they seem too busy to try tracing it down in their logs despite I have the date that the IRS claims that it came through. Over the past few weeks I have repeatedly called the IRS and I never get close to getting anyone to talk to. The system keeps telling me about how busy they are and to try their automated services which displays that I got the money in BOTH accounts but it's not true for the vanguard account.

What can I do to get the second amount? FYI, I live abroad and do not want a check sent to me. I just want to give them another account # to send it to.

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.