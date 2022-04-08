If I wish to gift my daughter a single residence that is rented out for $1000/month and my daughter would get the rent money for about 4 years or so, what taxes would I expect to pay on the transfer of the rental residence in her name? And what taxes would she expect to pay when receiving it from me and/or when she would transfer it back to me (and would I need to pay anything on receiving it back under my name?). I am not asking about the rental money just anything related to transferring the asset back and forth.

We are talking about a rental that is outside the U.S.A but I file a 1040 to the IRS each year.