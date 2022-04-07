So I've been trading for a while now, but after my internship, I learned about the different types of option pricing models like JumpDiffusion and CubicSpline. So I have begun trading both relative value and vol arb strategies. The forecasts have been spot on on a time frame t<5 min, and when I backtested it (made sure not to overfit and to avoid look-back bias) the actual - predicted value is usually within a 2 basis point range. So the model values are indeed statistically significant.

It's been 2 months of daily trades so far, but I have seen people spout strategies that just get lucky. This does not feel like one of them, but I am sure that some of you have already tried this, so I'm curious about what you have to say.

Thank you