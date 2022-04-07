I never received a credit card after moving. 4 months later I received a bill that had the fees and had interest included as purchases on the fees. This card has never been used.
-
2What is the question?– user2537511 hour ago
-
1What fees are we talking about? If the card hasn't been used, are you talking about an annual fee for the card? Which would normally be charged to the card and thus subject to interest if not paid. Did you do anything to alert the card company that you were still waiting for a replacement card?– Justin Cave1 hour ago