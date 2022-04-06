My financial circumstances have recently changed, and as a result my cash flow is slightly negative. I have a car lease but I also have enough saved that I could prepay the remaining payments on the lease and this would bring my cash flow positive again. At the same time, I know that just naively doing so would result in no actual savings for me. I would like to save by not paying interest on the depreciation on the already existing lease, but I am not sure if such an option exists or if it does if it has extra fees that would eat substantially into the savings.

I have read that there is something called a "single payment lease" but from reading about it, it sounds like something you have to get up front. It also mentions that there is a risk of loss if the car is totaled or stolen because "insurance would pay only the current market value of the vehicle, not the total amount you have invested in your lease". However, I do not understand this statement because I have always seen this option on my car insurance where for a slightly higher premium in the case of total loss they would pay out for more than just the "current market value" of the vehicle.

Can I switch my car lease to prepaid or is one of these factors going to bite me if I try to do so?