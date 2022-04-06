I've tried to export my checking account into a csv file but instead of a csv file, I get a text file. I'm on Mac. Has anyone experienced this and/or has a solution?
Thanks in advance!
Kind regards, Lasse
Stack Exchange network consists of 179 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I've tried to export my checking account into a csv file but instead of a csv file, I get a text file. I'm on Mac. Has anyone experienced this and/or has a solution?
Thanks in advance!
Kind regards, Lasse
.csvor
.txt?