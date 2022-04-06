0

I've tried to export my checking account into a csv file but instead of a csv file, I get a text file. I'm on Mac. Has anyone experienced this and/or has a solution?

Thanks in advance!

Kind regards, Lasse

Improve this question
New contributor
Lasse is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • CSV files are text files (as opposed to binary files). What is the filename extension of the file you got? Is it .csv or .txt?
    – Flux
    3 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Lasse is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.