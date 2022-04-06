I am a consultant and did some work for a company in Norway.

Until now I have worked with companies that are registered on VAT (in other European countries) and I am informed by my accountant to add 0% VAT on that invoices as the transaction is considered as 'Intra-Community'.

But this Norwegian company is not registered for it (checked on 'VAT Number Validation application').

Do I add VAT on my invoice in that case? And if yes in what ratio: of my country or Norway? I asked 2 accountants: one said 'yes' one said 'no'. So it become a bit confusing as also in google it seems to have various answers.

Thanks