In an episode of the All In Podcast, Chamath Palihapitiya proposed the following plan for taking over the New York Times (or any other publicly traded corporation):

Look at the peak market cap of the company in the past 5 years ($10B in the case of NYT) Go to the company's board and offer them the peak market cap + 30%, to be paid in full with cash If they say "no", shareholders can sue them for massive damages, so they'll be forced to say "yes" no matter what

Is this actually a feasible way of taking over a publicly traded company? Were there similar attempts to buy companies where the owners didn't want to sell?