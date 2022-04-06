0

In an episode of the All In Podcast, Chamath Palihapitiya proposed the following plan for taking over the New York Times (or any other publicly traded corporation):

  1. Look at the peak market cap of the company in the past 5 years ($10B in the case of NYT)
  2. Go to the company's board and offer them the peak market cap + 30%, to be paid in full with cash
  3. If they say "no", shareholders can sue them for massive damages, so they'll be forced to say "yes" no matter what

Is this actually a feasible way of taking over a publicly traded company? Were there similar attempts to buy companies where the owners didn't want to sell?

