I have about $5k in student loans (down from $20k originally) with a $300/month repayment plan. I am wondering does it financially makes sense to continue with my repayment schedule considering that student loan interest has been frozen for the past year and will be paused until August or I should stop the repayment and focus on my other credit card loans.
-
Typically the advice is to pay down your highest interest debt first, are you looking for some other kind of analysis? How much credit card debt do you have? What rate?– Ron Beyer1 hour ago
-
Are the interest rates higher on your student loans than on your other debt?– Hart CO12 mins ago