I have been looking into UK CFC regulations quite a lot recently, and there appear to be methods to avoid being a CFC by way of using a foreign trust... But I have no experience with trusts, so I am hesitant.

I am wondering if anyone has good enough knowledge on the subject to guide me a little

According to my research, no company should be considered to be a CFC in the following setup

UK Trading Company
owned by
UK Holding Company
owned by
Foreign Holding Company
owned by
Foreign Holding Company
owned by
UK Resident

Since the UK holding company is owned by a foreign company that is not owned by a UK resident

Would I be correct in my assumption? Does anybody have any further input or comments to add?

