Do discussions during board meetings ever include future plans?

For concreteness we can use a very specific current-events example.

Elon Musk has disclosed he owns nearly 10% of Twitter common shares, and he has also disclosed that he is contemplating building his own social-networking site. Today it was announced that he will sit on Twitter's board.

In such a scenario it would be particularly imprudent of Twitter’s upper management to disclose their future development plans, since otherwise Musk could resign from the board and sell his shares (in either order), and then pursue building his own site while knowing where Twitter is heading.

Does a CEO disclose future plans to the board?