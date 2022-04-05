I make a lot of non-local purchases using my Mastercard debit card. I buy things both out of state and in foreign countries, principally in Europe.

I constantly have the problem that my card gets blocked by "fraud protection" performed by Mastercard. I then have to call up my bank and spend signficant time getting these restrictions lifted or temporarily suspended. This happens constantly and is incredibly frustrating and annoying.

My bank tells me there is nothing they can do, other than these spot fixes.

Is there any way I can get the way fraud detection is performed on my card to be permanently changed?