Imagine a person who parents set up an irrevocable trust for him while he was alive. Upon the death of the parents, the parent's will setup another irrevocable trust. After the death of the parents the person will have two trusts.

When it comes time to filing income tax returns for the two trusts, will their be significate tax savings using two trusts because not all the income will be taxed at a high rate. Will there be additional complications because there are two trusts?

Note: All the profits from the trust may not be distributed every year. Hence the trust may end up paying a significant amount of income tax every year.