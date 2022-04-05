0

I'm trying to mark the exit date for a previous employer (left almost 4 years back) in the EPFO website. The problem is that when I try to select the DOE, it's only allowing me to select a date from November 2018. This is because, EPFO thinks the "Employer's last contribution" is November 2018 enter image description here


However, if I cross check this with the passbook, I see that the last contribution was on May 2018 (and this makes sense since I left the company in May 2018)

enter image description here

Thus, was wondering if there could be a problem if I select a date in November 2018 (not that I've a choice. I cannot select a date of any other month)

  1. Any recommendation for this?
  2. Why would EPFO think the last contribution was in November 2018?
