I'm trying to mark the exit date for a previous employer (left almost 4 years back) in the EPFO website. The problem is that when I try to select the DOE, it's only allowing me to select a date from November 2018. This is because, EPFO thinks the "Employer's last contribution" is November 2018

However, if I cross check this with the passbook, I see that the last contribution was on May 2018 (and this makes sense since I left the company in May 2018)

Thus, was wondering if there could be a problem if I select a date in November 2018 (not that I've a choice. I cannot select a date of any other month)