Here is a small explanation of my situation which I hope will help to understand my question:

I am a full time employee who lives in California. Each year I get a W2 from my employee and 1099 from my brokerage account. All the years before 2020 I got Federal and California refund at the end of the tax year.

In the middle of 2020 tax year I changed a job and this was the first year I owed money to government: ~7k Federal, but got a ~5k California refund. I filed taxes in time (paying that 7k) so I thought that it is not a big deal and forgot about it thinking that the issue have been due to the job change.

This year it seems like I owe ~14k to Federal and get ~3k California refund. On top of this TaxAct tells me that I have ~200$ of underpayment penalty.

I have no problems paying this, but:

I feel like I have done some mistake as this is the second year I owe federal taxes. I think I should ask my company to withhold more, but not sure if this is the right approach. Based on my understanding I got an underpayment penalty this year because in previous year I owed federal tax. So seems like in the next year I will get another underpayment penalty. What are the implications of this and how can I avoid it in the future?

I was trying to schedule a visit to IRS to ask more about my situation, but not surprisingly everything is booked now, so I will do this after tax deadline. I would appreciate if anyone can answer my questions.