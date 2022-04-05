0

Here is a small explanation of my situation which I hope will help to understand my question:

I am a full time employee who lives in California. Each year I get a W2 from my employee and 1099 from my brokerage account. All the years before 2020 I got Federal and California refund at the end of the tax year.

In the middle of 2020 tax year I changed a job and this was the first year I owed money to government: ~7k Federal, but got a ~5k California refund. I filed taxes in time (paying that 7k) so I thought that it is not a big deal and forgot about it thinking that the issue have been due to the job change.

This year it seems like I owe ~14k to Federal and get ~3k California refund. On top of this TaxAct tells me that I have ~200$ of underpayment penalty.

I have no problems paying this, but:

  1. I feel like I have done some mistake as this is the second year I owe federal taxes. I think I should ask my company to withhold more, but not sure if this is the right approach.
  2. Based on my understanding I got an underpayment penalty this year because in previous year I owed federal tax. So seems like in the next year I will get another underpayment penalty. What are the implications of this and how can I avoid it in the future?

I was trying to schedule a visit to IRS to ask more about my situation, but not surprisingly everything is booked now, so I will do this after tax deadline. I would appreciate if anyone can answer my questions.

Answer



Option 1 is that you're generating enough capital gains, interest, and dividends from your brokerage account that you want to increase your withholdings to account for that. Option 2 is that the W-4 your employer has on file is incorrect and is causing that employer to under-withhold. In either case, you should be able to fill out an updated W-4 form (most large employers have an online portal where you can fill this out rather than using the PDF from the IRS) that corrects the issue.

You can ensure that you're not paying an underpayment penalty by meeting one of the safe harbors. For most people, the easiest approach is to ensure that you're withholding enough this year to cover 100% of the taxes you owed last year. You know what you paid in taxes last year and you can see how much is being withheld over the course of the year so you can always add additional withholding if you see that you're getting close to the end of the year and you're in danger of not withholding enough.

