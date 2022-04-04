0

I'm mainly curious about this from the context of primary residence, but it might make more sense to view it at least partially as a real estate investor. This question is really about when the price delta is largest between big and small homes.

Let's say that you have the money for one giant mansion, or, alternatively 5 small single family residences in the same vicinity. You decide that during really hot markets, you are going to choose one of those options, and when home prices soften, you will switch to the other option. Given that choice, what would be the best way to maximize return on property value (ignoring rental income)? Should you buy the big house when prices are up or when prices are down?

Improve this question
1
  • There are much easier ways to make money. Best thing is to buy the house you want to live in.
    – gaefan
    1 min ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

The answer to your question is dependent on the rate of price increase and decrease for each size of home and that isn't knowable in advance.

If growth and shrinkage were equal, it wouldn't matter because the value of five $100k homes would track that of a single $500k home.

For a single home purchase, it makes sense to downsize when the market is up and to upsize when the market is down because the change in market value will be greater in the larger home.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.