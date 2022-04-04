0

Where should I enter foreign independent contractors' payments/expenses (remote work so no 1099) in my schedule C form? Should I list it under "Legal/Professional Fees" or should I put it under Contract Labor even though there is no 1099?

  • Why would 1099 matter to classification of your expense?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • I don't know? Should I put it under Contract Labor then? Although these workers/companies are foreign?
    – Luis Cruz
    1 hour ago
  • See no reason why not
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

The 1099 requirement doesn't affect how your business expenses are characterized. If you're not required to send 1099 to your contractors - it doesn't make them any less contractors.

