Take the following UST/USDC order book:

Suppose I were to place a market order to buy $10,000 USDC worth of UST. How would I calculate the average price the order would be filled at? Would this math calculate it correctly?

Where Avg Price = sumproduct( (2), (3) ) / Total

Or would it all be filled at 1.0003? I'm pretty sure it would be the former but I guess I'm not sure since the order book displays the current price as 1.0003. Would my market order get broken into the four orders I have in the second picture and fill each one individually or is it done some other way?

