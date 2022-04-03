i just got my salary and noticed that there is deduction of some amount under Over Payment. The salary slip is given in the form of a table. The table has 4 columns and many rows. For the purpose of this question, i am showing one column where the deduction was made.

Advance

Particular AMT Bal AMT GPF ADV 0 0 HBA ADV 0 0 PAY ADV 0 0 OVER PAYMENT 9005 0 OMCA INT 0 0

The above is just one column among 4. As we can see, the amount corresponding to over payment is 9005. And this was deducted from my total salary. For example, say my original(without any deduction) salary is 50000. Then after the above deduction i actually got 40995. My question is what do we mean by over payment? I mean why was this deduction made from my salary. And is there a way to not have this deduction in my salary. I mean there were other deductions as well in my salary like tax deduction etc which i was able to understand. But this one "over payment" i don't understand.

I work as an indian government employee in the Central Armed Police Force.