Treasury Direct has a good comparison between TIPs and I Bonds:

https://www.treasurydirect.gov/indiv/products/prod_tipsvsibonds.htm

However, I want to make sure I understand when you can lose principal. With TIPs, you're only able to buy them on the secondary market (if not using Treasury Direct) which means you might have to pay more than face value, and could therefore lose principal if you hold to maturity or need to sell into the market for less than you purchased for. Do I have that correct?

With I Bonds, since you can only buy them on Treasury Direct, you don't pay more than face value. At any time after 1 year, you can get your full principal back with no loss, albeit a small loss of some interest if held less than 5 years. So for example, if someone bought $10,000 worth of I Bonds, they could get their $10,000 back in full after 1 year, just with a 'fee' attached representing some lost interest. But after 1 year, they wouldn't be at risk of getting less than face value based on market conditions, correct?