I am tracking chip sector (Nvdia, QualCOM, Texas Instrument etc) using SOXL ticker. I know there is no way to predict or know on a given day if the ticker would go down or up. Where can I reliably get to know the if this sector has some bad news or good news.

I do check, Twitter, StockTwits app, and some general news. But I have a feeling all these sources and manipulated. Either you get news very late or its a trap. Infact if I read same news at 3-4 different source these days, I assume they are selling this news to us.

As investor, on what sources you generally rely for information.