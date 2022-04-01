I moved to Germany as a university professor two months ago. This month, I discovered that I am partially issured through the so called 'Beihilfe,' and that I have the option of choosing between statutory and private health insurance. I got one offer from a private health insurance provider and tried to figure out how it would affect my taxes. This net salary calculator shows that when I choose private health insurance, my income tax is decreased as well; while, in the other calculator, my income tax remains the same regardless of the amount of private health insurance I choose. I have the following questions with respect to health insurance in Germany:

Is the private health insurance fully tax deductible? If yes, is this done automatically by the employer or do I need to file my tax declaration at the end of the year/next year? Is the private health insurance regulated by the German government? Can the private health insurance go above the statutory health insurance cap over time? How the private health insurance would change if I would be diagnosed with some chronical condition? Is it possible to switch back from private health insurance to statutory health insurance in the future?