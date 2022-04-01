I moved to Germany as a university professor two months ago. This month, I discovered that I am partially issured through the so called 'Beihilfe,' and that I have the option of choosing between statutory and private health insurance. I got one offer from a private health insurance provider and tried to figure out how it would affect my taxes. This net salary calculator shows that when I choose private health insurance, my income tax is decreased as well; while, in the other calculator, my income tax remains the same regardless of the amount of private health insurance I choose. I have the following questions with respect to health insurance in Germany:
- Is the private health insurance fully tax deductible? If yes, is this done automatically by the employer or do I need to file my tax declaration at the end of the year/next year?
- Is the private health insurance regulated by the German government?
- Can the private health insurance go above the statutory health insurance cap over time?
- How the private health insurance would change if I would be diagnosed with some chronical condition?
- Is it possible to switch back from private health insurance to statutory health insurance in the future?