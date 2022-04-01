Is this a good strategy since there is no such thing as wash gains?

IMHO, this is not a very good strategy.

The $3000 is not a random magic number - it's the amount of capital loss that you can deduct from your ordinary income. In many cases, ordinary income is taxed at higher rates than capital gains, so tax-wise you'd be better off deducting the loss from ordinary income than performing gain harvesting.

However, if your losses are very high it may take many years to deduct all of them due to the $3000 limitation. In case of $100K loss it may take more than 33 years to write all of it off. In this case, your strategy would be to end up with as much short term capital gain as possible to use the offset, since again - you'll get higher tax benefit than writing off long term gain.

So if your accumulated losses are so high that you don't expect to deduct them from ordinary income in a reasonable (to you) amount of time - then you'll start with the gain losses strategy, preferring short term gains.

You don't have to limit the gains harvested to $3000, you can deduct all your capital gains from your capital losses, so if you have $100K gains all of a sudden - you can definitely harvest them all and get rid of the accumulated loss.