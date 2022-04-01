Are we talking dollars or what? Personally, I have never spent anywhere near $43,000 on a car. The car I drive now cost me $14,000 and I considered that a lot. And, if we're talking dollars, I make over twice as much as you do. (I'm a lot older so I've had more time to build my career.)

I can't say whether you can afford this car without knowing a lot more details about your finances. It's not enough to know the price of the car and your income. Do you have a mortgage? Or are you paying rent? Do you have student loans? Do you have children? Etc.

It really comes down to: 1. Can you afford the payments? And 2. How important is this to you?

To me, a car is just a way to get around. I have never been excited about owning a fancy car. When I bought my last car, it was pretty easy to find a car that was only a few years old and seemed decent and probably reliable for $10,000 to $15,000. So that's what I was willing to pay.

Personally, I'd rather spend my money on a nicer house, computer toys, and saving for retirement.

If to you having the prettiest, fanciest, fastest, or whatever car is very important, perhaps it's worth it to you to spend a lot on a car.

Remember that money doesn't come from nowhere. Every dollar you spend on a car means one dollar less to spend on something else. Buying a fancy car may mean living in a smaller apartment, not being able to eat out as often, giving up an elaborate vacation, etc, whatever other things you might want to spend your money on.

You might well qualify for a loan for this car, and you might well realistically be able to afford it. But it's a lot to spend on a car, especially at 18. When I was 18, my car was a cheap old car that barely ran. I think I paid $700 for it. (Okay, that was over 40 years ago so adjust for inflation.)