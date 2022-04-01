0

I need to know what are the indicators to say that an ETF is :

  • Short term - no more than 1 year
  • Middle term - no more than 5 years
  • Long term - more than 5 years

Please, I need an evidence-based answer.

  • Please define short, middle, and long term. Knowing this might make the answers more relevant.
    – mhoran_psprep
    33 mins ago
  • My answer is in the question.
    – CloudRock
    23 mins ago
  • 1
    But what is it referring to? No more than 1 year for what?
    – glibdud
    17 mins ago

