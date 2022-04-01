I own land and I would like to build a house on that land. I also own three short term rental properties and I would like to sell one of my short term rentals since the market is good. I would like to use the capital gains from the rental house sale to build the house on the land. Is that possible?
Can I use capital gains from the sale of a rental house to fund building a new rental property?
Please add a country tag.– Flux12 hours ago
1What makes you think it is not possible? How is capital gains tax related to the question?– littleadv11 hours ago
Is this some sort of like kind exchange where you would roll the gains from the sale of a rental house into a new rental?– mhoran_psprep5 hours ago
You can spend your money on anything you want to. Whether they are capital gains or not. However, I think that is not your real question here. What is the actual question?– JohnFx ♦1 hour ago