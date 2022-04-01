-1

I own land and I would like to build a house on that land. I also own three short term rental properties and I would like to sell one of my short term rentals since the market is good. I would like to use the capital gains from the rental house sale to build the house on the land. Is that possible?

Improve this question
New contributor
TTHILL is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
4
  • Please add a country tag.
    – Flux
    12 hours ago
  • 1
    What makes you think it is not possible? How is capital gains tax related to the question?
    – littleadv
    11 hours ago
  • Is this some sort of like kind exchange where you would roll the gains from the sale of a rental house into a new rental?
    – mhoran_psprep
    5 hours ago
  • You can spend your money on anything you want to. Whether they are capital gains or not. However, I think that is not your real question here. What is the actual question?
    – JohnFx
    1 hour ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

TTHILL is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.