I'm invested in a broad range of index funds that pay dividends once a quarter. Whenever they pay dividends, IBKR deposits over half of those dividends into my account as "payments in lieu" instead of straight up, ordinary/qualified dividends.

I don't have a margin loan with them, or subscribe to their share lending program; so none of my shares should be getting lent out to short sellers for this to be happening.

I do have, however, naked short option positions in my account.

Why is this happening and how can I put a stop to it? Is it because of my naked short option positions?

