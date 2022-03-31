I pay under $600 for rent and utilities each month. Right now I am not in debt at all and I'll be leaving college with less than 10k debt (less, if possible). I don't have a job set up once I leave college, but plan to find one as I leave (I still have a little over one year left). I am wondering how much of my bank account should be budgeted for a replacement car for whenever my current car dies. In other words, I would like to know how much of my current funds, I should consider 'replacement car money'. Right now I have around 8k in the bank and I plan to leave college with 10k in the bank. Aside from rent and utilities my only monthly payments (as of right now) will be my cell phone bill and paying off my loans as soon as I can, hopefully within the first year or two. This isn't definitive but I could have to start payments on car, life, health, or renters insurances, depending on how gracious my parents are towards me and what job I am able to land out of college. Respond if there is any other info that would be helpful for answering this question.