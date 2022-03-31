A lender has pulled a FICO Classic (04) TransUnion score and it's a 100 points less than any other model I was able to track down (Experian-Vantage, Equifax, etc). Experian tells me the TransUnion FICO 8.0 score is 800, but I can't see the FICO Classic score. The only thing I see that can still be affecting is that I had a payment in collections but was paid off 2 months ago.
- Could the payment from 2 months ago still be affecting the FICO Classic 04) score but not any other model?
- If it does, how long does it take to normalize with the other models?
Any other info on how FICO Classic (04) is calculated would be appreciated.