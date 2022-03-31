A lender has pulled a FICO Classic (04) TransUnion score and it's a 100 points less than any other model I was able to track down (Experian-Vantage, Equifax, etc). Experian tells me the TransUnion FICO 8.0 score is 800, but I can't see the FICO Classic score. The only thing I see that can still be affecting is that I had a payment in collections but was paid off 2 months ago.

Could the payment from 2 months ago still be affecting the FICO Classic 04) score but not any other model? If it does, how long does it take to normalize with the other models?

Any other info on how FICO Classic (04) is calculated would be appreciated.