I'm thick when it comes to finances. I don't understand how interest and compound interest works, so I'm seeking help.

I have a Virgin Money Transfer principal balance of £ 5,816.21. Interest rate is at 23.29% Interest is variable. Balance opened at £8000 on Feburary 2020. I've been paying the minimum balance only since, due to financial constraints. My minimum monthly payment this month was £175.34 Paid on 15/03/2022 Interest was £104.08 My next requested minimum payment is £161.20, on 14/04/2022 My estimated interest for that payment is £113.70

The statement also explains that interest is charged on the total value of the statement, not just the outstanding balance (side question, what?)

By paying a grand total of £675.34 a month (including the minimum and an additional payment on the 30th of each month) I estimate I will pay this balance off by February 2023, with the final additional payment being £703.51

How far off am I?

Is there any more information you need in order to help me calculate the date I can pay this thing off?

Any insight here would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks.