Jack gets a mortgage for his new house on Apr 1, 2022. His mortgage amount is $100,000 for 30 years and the interest rate is 4%. His mortgage payment is due the 1st of every month. Parts of the Amortization schedule is shown below:

On Jan 20th, 2024, Jack wins the lottery for $49,882.59 and he immediately uses that money to pay a huge chunk of the principal. After making this huge payment, his account shows that the new principal balance is $46,834.16.

Here is the question:

When Jack makes his regular monthly payment on Feb 1st, 2024, what amount of that payment will go towards the principal? Will the amount going towards the principal be $155.03 or $320.23?

Thank you for your replies!