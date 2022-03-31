0

Jack gets a mortgage for his new house on Apr 1, 2022. His mortgage amount is $100,000 for 30 years and the interest rate is 4%. His mortgage payment is due the 1st of every month. Parts of the Amortization schedule is shown below:

Pic of the payment schedule is here

On Jan 20th, 2024, Jack wins the lottery for $49,882.59 and he immediately uses that money to pay a huge chunk of the principal. After making this huge payment, his account shows that the new principal balance is $46,834.16.

Here is the question:

When Jack makes his regular monthly payment on Feb 1st, 2024, what amount of that payment will go towards the principal? Will the amount going towards the principal be $155.03 or $320.23?

Thank you for your replies!

  • 1
    How does the interest accrue, daily, or monthly (on the balance the day before the payment)? and how often is the interest applied (your presented truncated payments schedule suggests monthly in arrears)?
    – illustro
    1 hour ago
  • Also assuming that there is no early repayment penalty on the mortgage?
    – illustro
    59 mins ago
  • Finally, I'm assuming you are opting to keep the repayment amount the same (and reduce the term), as opposed to reducing the monthly repayment and keeping the term the same, is this correct?
    – illustro
    58 mins ago
  • In general, whatever payment you make is first used to pay off the accrued interest; the rest is applied against the principal. There's really not enough information here to determine what the accrued interest will be.
    – chepner
    42 mins ago

This seems like a homework question, so I'm not going to give the actual numbers, but the general method to figure this out:

If the payment doesn't change after the prepayment (which is common), then you calculate the interest amount of the next payment by taking the new principal amount times the interest rate divided by 12. Then subtract that interest amount by the monthly payment to see how much goes to principal.

If the prepayment changes the payment amount (called a "reamortization", which is rare), then you'd have to reamortize the loan and can get the next principal amount fore the amortization schedule.

NOTE:

After looking more closely and considering the comments, there may be other subtleties (e.g. does the payment go to the interest accrued between Jan 1 and Jan 20?). But, given that the final question is a multiple choice, it's clear that the answer is NOT 155.03. The payment will reduce the principal to the amount originally scheduled for Apr 2042, which will restart the amortization schedule from that date forward, meaning the interest amount is $320.23.

