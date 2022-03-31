Long story short-two years ago my dog was bitten by a copper head. My credit was not great then as I had no cards or any payment history of note. The vet bill estimate was way outside what I had so care credit seemed a good choice. However, to be approved, I needed my father to co-sign. I paid the charge off quickly and have used it here and there for dental work etc always paying it off and keeping charges low. Since then I have worked super hard to bring my credit score up 200+ points.

Out of no where it drops 57 points. My father had increased the $1500 credit limit to almost $7000 then maxed it. Well my credit lines totaled together don’t equal $7000. I’m not concerned he won’t pay it but I’m really upset he didn’t ask me or even notify me.

I want off this account and I want to know if there is any way to reverse some of the damage!Am I stuck until he pays it off? Does it even matter if I get off the account or not? Advice is greatly appreciated!

(Also for context he does this as I’m looking to purchase land to move out of a house he owns. He has fought me taking over my own finances tooth and nail and this feels a lot like a sabotage)

Thank you!