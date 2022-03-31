0

Long story short-two years ago my dog was bitten by a copper head. My credit was not great then as I had no cards or any payment history of note. The vet bill estimate was way outside what I had so care credit seemed a good choice. However, to be approved, I needed my father to co-sign. I paid the charge off quickly and have used it here and there for dental work etc always paying it off and keeping charges low. Since then I have worked super hard to bring my credit score up 200+ points.

Out of no where it drops 57 points. My father had increased the $1500 credit limit to almost $7000 then maxed it. Well my credit lines totaled together don’t equal $7000. I’m not concerned he won’t pay it but I’m really upset he didn’t ask me or even notify me.

I want off this account and I want to know if there is any way to reverse some of the damage!Am I stuck until he pays it off? Does it even matter if I get off the account or not? Advice is greatly appreciated!

(Also for context he does this as I’m looking to purchase land to move out of a house he owns. He has fought me taking over my own finances tooth and nail and this feels a lot like a sabotage)

Thank you!

Improve this question
New contributor
J. Canon is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

J. Canon is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.