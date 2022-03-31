I have two separate accounts. One is non-retirement mutual funds invested in Index Funds and another is after tax traditional IRA retirement account invested in funds like media and communication and new horizon.

Since, I am contributing to traditional IRA after tax do I get any benefit from it. Would it make any difference if I don't contributed to traditional IRA and put all the money in Index funds account.

Capital gains tax from non-retirement account will be 15% for me.

When I take money out from traditional IRA I have to pay income tax on my income for that year which might be more than 15%.

Does after tax traditional IRA has any advantage over non-retirement mutual funds?

Location: USA Status: Married filing jointly Yearly income: 200K+