In December of 2021 I had elective surgery. The night before my surgery I called the hospital to double-check that they were in-network and was told that they were. A few weeks later I got a big bill because they were out-of-network. Our family had met our in-network out of pocket maximum for the year and so the surgery should have been free.

I've called several times to try to negotiate the bill, explaining that I wouldn't have had the surgery if I'd known that they were out of network. The first person that I spoke to didn't seem to think that the bill was negotiable and said that he would send it to the Billing Department.

I called back today and was told that the Billing Department had come back and said that I was responsible for the bill. She said that had the surgery been this year that I would have been covered by the "No Surprise Billing Act," but because it was last year that didn't apply.

I'm wondering if I should drive to the Hospital if I would be able to find someone who would be willing to negotiate the bill down.

Does anyone have any suggestions on how I could go about doing this?

Thanks