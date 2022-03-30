0

I am currently working on a payroll IT project. Part of this involves submitting payroll data to a third party API (PayRun.io) that will perform the assessment of the employee as to whether auto-enrolment into a pension is necessary. i.e. if they are assessed as an "eligible job holder" as per the regulation. I understand that eligible job holders must be auto-enrolled in pension schemes and can opt-out if they request. So far so good..

However, the API can also return an assessment that the employee should be removed from a pension scheme. I can't find anywhere in the regulation as to under what circumstances this would be? Under what conditions should someone be automatically removed from a pension scheme? Other than if the employee themselves has chosen to opt out?

