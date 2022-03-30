I was just reflecting on crypto currencies, and how they can hugely fluctuate in value over time. Which led to the following broader question:

Are there any assets that purposely fluctuate in value to dodge/optimize tax?

So for example assets that lose 99% of their value on 30 Dec every year, and then re-gain it on 2 Jan. Of course it may differ per country but where I live the tax office only asks about the value on 31 Dec/1 Jan.

I could imagine crypto currency might be an easy way to facilitate this, but I would also be very curious if there are other examples where this is/was done or tried.

I would be very surprised if it is fundamentally impossible to set this up, but if so then I could accept such an answer as well. (I would not be surprised if it was simply not worth the effort because people have simpler ways to dodge tax, though perhaps this could be an elegant solution that may not yet be illegal).