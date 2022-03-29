If any of my facts are wrong, just go ahead and edit this post. You do not need to ask me for permission to edit this.

Warren Buffett does not appear to know, or have studied, much university math or statistics — not even as an undergraduate. He attended Wharton at U. Pennsylvania for two years before earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Nebraska, then a MBA? from Columbia Business School.

Has Buffett has just been using accounting, basic finance, and arithmetic? If so, then being a quant — or a PhD in math or statistics — are not necessary conditions to invest as successfully as Buffett.

In interviews with him, Buffett mentions perusing financial statements — cash flow, income Statements and Balance Sheets. But I have never heard him mention using math or statistics. No offense, but he appears too old to have used computer science. programming, or algorithmic trading for his investments.