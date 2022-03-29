I have been searching for a house and am potentially going to make my first offer, I have cash on hand to make a 15% down payment on the place in question and enough money in stocks to comfortably get that other 5% if I do some selling. My question is, how do I know selling the stocks to make the 20% down payment is better or worse than just holding the stocks and making the 15% down payment?

I'm not concerned with PMI, that's a small expense, but I'm wondering how this will affect my mortgage rate - or if there's anything else I'm missing here. Its my understanding that mortgage rate calculations are a bit of a black box so this may not be answerable, but I wanted to see if it was.