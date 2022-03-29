Looking at $TOST 10k here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1650164/000165016422000009/tost-20211231.htm

When I go to page 140 it says this for their stock options:

So you can see from the above image that they say their weighted average fair value of common stock was $17 at the end of Dec. 2021. However the stock price of $TOST was $34 on 31st Dec. 2021.

So where do they get this $17 number from? Shouldn't this just be the market price of $TOST equity? Clearly it's not and I don't understand how they got this number. I know that they got the option price fair value using black scholes but this $17 value for the common stock doesn't make sense to me.

Also, how did it rise from $3.23 in Dec. 2020 to $17 just a year later? That's a massive increase.