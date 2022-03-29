0

I manage a complex trust that holds rental real estate and has two beneficiaries. Due to a family matter, the property was vacant last year, and thus generated for the first time in its history a passive loss (depreciation, utilities and repairs far exceeded rent received).

Thus, I have a passive loss to report. Must this passive loss be distributed to the beneficiaries via form K-1? Or can the loss be held by the complex trust and absorbed by future rental income (leaving from K-1 at 0 for now)?

What specific rule or publication would cover this topic?

Improve this question
0

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Generally trusts cannot distribute losses(1), to the best of my understanding. But as a trustee of a complex trust with beneficiaries that are not you - you must have an attorney, or at least a CPA, on retainer. Well, not legally required "must" but you very much should to cover your own assets "must". This is a question to such an attorney/CPA.

(1) See rule #5 here.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.