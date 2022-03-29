I manage a complex trust that holds rental real estate and has two beneficiaries. Due to a family matter, the property was vacant last year, and thus generated for the first time in its history a passive loss (depreciation, utilities and repairs far exceeded rent received).

Thus, I have a passive loss to report. Must this passive loss be distributed to the beneficiaries via form K-1? Or can the loss be held by the complex trust and absorbed by future rental income (leaving from K-1 at 0 for now)?

What specific rule or publication would cover this topic?