I am about to move into a new home community that has a cell tower placed prior to the land being acquired for homebuilding.

In its previous life, this piece of land was owned by a non-profit.

Typically carriers pay rent to have their cell towers placed in private property.

And since that property now belongs to the community, do the rental fees they pay now belong to the community HOA? Where can I find info about whether the carriers are paying rent (and how much) on that property?

The builder's sales agent told me that the builder is not responsible for any of that and does not know.

Place: California