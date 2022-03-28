iam currently doing an event study and iam wondering if cumulative abnormal returns (CAR's) which have been constructed by using log returns and a market model are averageable by different characteristics. For example, lets say we have 100 firms and 3 events and we say that all 100 firms are impacted by each of these events that CAR's can be constructed. And then we put all CAR's in one pool. Is it then possible to average these CAR's by different things like the type of the event or the geopolitical characteristic ?

So that we can say: The average CAR for event 1 was 2 % The average CAR for firms that are located for example in Italy was 1.2% and so on ...

Thank you very much